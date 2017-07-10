Jordan Brand and the World Streetball Championship Dominated Paris

Since 2003 the Quai 54 World Streetball Championship has hosted passionate basketball players, fans and artists from around the globe as one of the biggest international celebrations of street ball culture. The annual event made its way to the Pelouse de Reuilly Park in Paris this past weekend, where activities included live performances, a 5-on-5 tournament and the highly anticipated Dunk Contest. With Jordan brand sponsoring the event, athletes and attendees paid homage by sporting a range of Jordan sneakers, including the limited-edition styles that dropped Saturday as a part of the the Jordan Quai 54 collection.
Quai 54. 13e Edition. Jour 1 🇫🇷 @evanfournier10 foule le parquet du Quai 54 pour la première fois 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 @andrewalbicy met le feu à la mène pour une victoire écrasante de l'équipe @yard-La Relève 🏆🏆(Y'aura-t-il quelqu'un pour se mettre sur le chemin des doubles champions en titre ?) @vicoladipo @_kw15 & @jabariparker représentent le parrain @jumpman23 avec prestance. @torylanez nous allume 🔥🔥🔥 @fallyipupa01, @keblackofficiel, @stillfresh75 & @amyofficiel nous donnent de l'amour, et le plus important : vous, vous et vous ❤️❤️❤️ Ce qu'on veut savoir maintenant c'est : qu'allez-vous nous donner aujourd'hui ??? | 🌐 Evan Fournier blessing the Quai 54 court for the first time, getting that W with the defending champs team Yard-La Relève 🏆🏆Andrew Albicy cooking on the offense like Chef Boyardee on the grill 🍳 Victor Oladipo, Jabari Parker & Kemba Walker in the building with the @jumpman23 swagger 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 Tory Lanez getting litty AF 🔥🔥🔥 Fally Ipupa, Keblack, Still Fresh & Amy firing up the public. And most importantly : you, you and you !!! Now what we wanna know is: what will you give us today ??? #quai54wsc2017 #quai54 #instantfly #victoroladipo #jabariparker #kembawalker #evanfournier #torylanez #fallyipupa #keblack #stillfresh #amy #worldstreetballchampionship #bringyourgamenotyourname #frenchflair #redblackandblue #fortheloveofthegame
Four players took part in the dunk competition, which was judged by a panel including Jordan-sponsored NBA athletes Kemba Walker, Victor Oladipo and Jabari Parker. The dunk contestants wore the Jordan Super.Fly 2017 shoes, which utilize Nike’s new React foam technology for heightened cushioning.
Many of the spectators, on the other hand, opted for the tournament’s signature black Jordans from the Quai 54 Collection, which feature red and blue accents as a nod to Paris.
Vadim “Miller” Poddubchenko of Ukraine became the new Quai 54 Dunk Contest Champion. As for the overall tournament, defending champions Yard-La Relève from France, which includes the Orlando Magic’s Evan Fournier, took home another win.
The Quai 54 collection, which includes the Air Jordan XXXI Low, Air Jordan I and Jordan Formula 23 Low, is available at nike.com.
Starting August 3, the Super.Fly 2017 will be available globally at nike.com and select retailers.
