Nike Is Giving Its Fan-Favorite ‘Galaxy’ Foamposite Sneaker a Makeover in 2018

One of the most significant limited-edition Nike sneakers of the last decade is poised for a comeback with an updated look.

Picking up where 2012’s “Galaxy” Air Foamposite One release left off, Nike Sportswear is gearing up for NBA All-Star Weekend with a new yet familiar style in the cult favorite retro hoops shoe.

The new look shifts away from its predecessor’s purple-based design for a bold nebula-inspired multicolor effect that’s sure to evoke some feelings of nostalgia among Nike fans.

If this style looks familiar, it may be because you’ve seen it before.

In 2011, ahead of the original “Galaxy” Air Foamposite One release, Nike general manager Gentry Humphrey debuted the look at the launch of the Sole Collector x Nike Penny Hardaway pack in Las Vegas. The pair worn by Humphrey never made it to retail shelves — until now — and Nike released the purple “Galaxy” style that many sneakerheads know and love today.

The 2012 “Galaxy” style was a turning point for sneaker culture and helped usher in a wave of collectors and resellers unlike any before. In the clip below, you can get a firsthand feel of just how chaotic the launch was.

Six years later, the Swoosh will revisit the sought-after space concept with an expected release during 2018’s All-Star Weekend festivities in Los Angeles.

A limited number of pair have already been released at Nike’s 32 South State St. location in Chicago, and a handful of pairs have made their way to eBay, where they can be purchased from $699.99.

