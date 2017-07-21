Nike Created Special Hyperdunks to Celebrate Basketball’s Global Capital Cities

The HyperFam collection features six globally inspired Hyperdunk lows. Courtesy of Nike

Nike has created a globally inspired HyperFam collection featuring six new Hyperdunk Low 2017 styles that pay homage to major basketball cities. The six cities referenced by the collection are New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Manila, Beijing and Madrid. Each Hyperdunk tells a unique story for its respective city via tailored colorways and designs.

The Madrid style was the first to launch, on July 20. The shoe’s colors — various hues of blue, orange and yellow — are inspired by the sunset in the Spanish capital, the golden time of day when the city’s hoopers congregate on the courts. “MDZ” is inscribed on the side and heel of the shoe as a reference to the local pronunciation of the city, “Madriz.”

Madrid Hyperdunk Low 2017 Courtesy of Nike

Next up, the Beijing edition, dropping August 1. Nike went with an emerald colorway for the shoe as a reflection of “the reality of not only needing to show off but to prove your worth too,” according to the brand.

Beijing Hyperdunk Low 2017 Courtesy of Nike

Beijing Hyperdunk Low 2017 Courtesy of Nike

On the heels of Beijing is the Chicago Hyperdunk Low, set to drop August 2, which centers around FINAO (failure is not an option); The term, created by the late Chicago-born basketball player Saieed Ivey, has become synonymous with the city’s leading basketball talent. The shoe features “Chi” on the heel tab and repeated FINAO acronyms on a colorful, graffitilike pattern.

Chicago Hyperdunk Low 2017 Courtesy of Nike

After that will be the Los Angeles version, releasing August 3, which features a contrasting aesthetic inspired by the city’s varying scenery — from beaches to hills. King Drew Magnet High School, a hub for hard-hitting SoCal basketball, is also referenced in the shoe’s tongue, while a color fade on each side of the shoe (one representing L.A., the other Orange County and the Inland Empire) speaks to unity through the love of basketball.

Los Angeles Hyperdunk Low 2017 Courtesy of Nike

Launching in August are the New York and Manila Hyperdunk Lows. The Manila sneaker is allover grey with pops of orange, inspired by the Tenement Court Taguig, which is surrounded by a concrete parking structure.

Manila Hyperdunk Low 2017 Courtesy of Nike

Finally, New York’s special Hyperdunk Low was inspired by none other than the metropolitan city’s five boroughs. “One has to establish themselves across the hallowed concrete of the five boroughs’ most famous courts to reach icon status,” read a brand description. Hence, Nike utilizing a schematic blueprint city map for the shoe’s fully blue design.