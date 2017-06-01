LeBron James and Kyrie Irving Aren’t the Only Cavaliers Players With Special Edition NBA Finals Sneakers

Cleveland Cavaliers AP/REX/Shutterstock

The stage is set for the 2017 NBA Finals to tip-off tonight at 9 p.m. ET as the Golden State Warriors host the Cleveland Cavaliers for Game 1 from Oakland, Calif. Ahead of the opening action, Nike has prepped a special edition colorway for one of the Cavaliers’ top players — but it’s not who you may be expecting.

Cavaliers big man Kevin Love is the latest star to receive a player exclusive style. The combination center-forward’s go-to Nike Hyperdunk 2016 has been given a new Cavaliers-appropriate wine red and gold makeover.

Kevin Love’s player exclusive Nike Hyperdunk 2016 colorway for the NBA Finals. Nike

The Hyperdunk 2016’s fused synthetic textile upper appears in dark red, while the Zoom Air-cushioned midsole features a large metallic gold Swoosh and speckle treatment. Its tongue features a personalized Kevin Love logo, while the rubber outsole is given an icy translucent treatment.

Although fans can’t currently get their hands on this player exclusive colorway of the Hyperdunk 2016, other styles can be found now from select retailers including Finish Line with prices starting at $69.98.

Nike Hyperdunk 2016, from $69.98; finishline.com

Kevin Love’s logo on the tongue of his Nike Hyperdunk 2016 exclusive. Nike

Details on the Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Kevin Love player exclusive. Nike

The outsole of Kevin Love’s Nike Hyperdunk 2016 player exclusive. Nike

Kevin Love in the Nike Hyperdunk 2016. AP/REX/Shutterstock

