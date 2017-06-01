LeBron James and Kyrie Irving Aren’t the Only Cavaliers Players With Special Edition NBA Finals Sneakers

The stage is set for the 2017 NBA Finals to tip-off tonight at 9 p.m. ET as the Golden State Warriors host the Cleveland Cavaliers for Game 1 from Oakland, Calif. Ahead of the opening action, Nike has prepped a special edition colorway for one of the Cavaliers’ top players — but it’s not who you may be expecting.
Cavaliers big man Kevin Love is the latest star to receive a player exclusive style. The combination center-forward’s go-to Nike Hyperdunk 2016 has been given a new Cavaliers-appropriate wine red and gold makeover.
The Hyperdunk 2016’s fused synthetic textile upper appears in dark red, while the Zoom Air-cushioned midsole features a large metallic gold Swoosh and speckle treatment. Its tongue features a personalized Kevin Love logo, while the rubber outsole is given an icy translucent treatment.
Although fans can’t currently get their hands on this player exclusive colorway of the Hyperdunk 2016, other styles can be found now from select retailers including Finish Line with prices starting at $69.98.
Nike Hyperdunk 2016, from $69.98; finishline.com
