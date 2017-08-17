Nike Is Bringing Back the Self-Lacing HyperAdapt 1.0 — Here’s How to Get It

Nike HyperAdapt 1.0 Nike

It’s been a while since Nike’s self-lacing HyperAdapt 1.0 sneakers were readily available, but the high-tech kicks will soon be making their way back to retail.

Touted by the brand as the first performance shoe to use its E.A.R.L. (Electro Adaptive Reactive Lacing) technology, the HyperAdapt 1.0 was introduced late last year and was based on the self-lacing Mag sneakers made famous by 1989’s “Back to the Future Part II.”

Thus far, the futuristic sneaker has had staggered availability, with many launches restricted to appointment-only in-store drops or surprise online releases. But next month, for the HyperAdapt 1.0’s first global launch, the brand has announced a formal release of the original “Black/White/Blue Lagoon” style as well as a brand-new “Black/White/Red Lagoon” colorway.

The HyperAdapt 1.0 will launch via Nike’s SNKRS app in China on Sept. 17, Japan on Sept. 23, London on Sept. 29, and in Berlin, Milan and Paris on Oct. 5.

A North American release date has not yet been announced, but Nike encourages readers to follow the SNKRS app for the latest updates.

The HyperAdapt 1.0 retails for $720.

