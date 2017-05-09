Nike Turned Classic Sneakers Into Phone Cases and They’re Available Now

If you can’t get enough of iconic Nike sneakers like the Air Force 1, the brand now offers phone cases that will protect your phone in style.
The cases feature the outsole patterns of such Nike classics as the Air Force 1 and Roshe in three attention-grabbing colors.
The Air Force 1 case mimics the rubber outsole of the 1982 basketball sneaker turned lifestyle staple in blue, while the Roshe case boasts the waffle-inspired pattern of the fan-favorite runner in “Team Crimson” and “Green Glow.”
According to Nike, each case is composed of 100 percent thermoplastic polyurethane, which will protect iPhone 7s from impacts and scratches.
Priced at $35 apiece, all three looks are available now from nike.com.
Nike Air Force 1 Hard Phone Case in blue, $35; nike.com
Nike Roshe Hard Phone Case in “Team Crimson,” $35; nike.com
Nike Roshe Hard Phone Case in “Green Glow,” $35; nike.com
