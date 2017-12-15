Nike Gives the Air VaporMax a Limited-Edition Premium Leather Makeover

One of the defining features of Nike’s groundbreaking Air VaporMax sneaker is its flexible Flyknit upper, but the brand’s NikeLab category has done away with the knitted construction for a premium take on one of the year’s most buzzed-about running shoes.

The Air VaporMax LTR swaps out the original design’s upper for a perforated leather build with a touch of suede at the tongue. Leather also fills the sockliner, giving this lifestyle look an undeniably sophisticated touch. The minimal upper features a debossed Swoosh logo at the heel, which blends in with the model’s debut “Triple Black” colorway.

Nike Air VaporMax LTR. Notre Shop

Down low, the Air VaporMax’s standout technology remains intact. The cushioning marks the first time Nike has been able to achieve a midsole made fully of its Air technology, eliminating unnecessary foams and layers in the process.

“Without any midsole or sockliner, you get to feel the Air in a whole new way,” Zachary Elder, cushioning innovation designer at Nike, said of the Air VaporMax. “As you step down, each lug gets pushed into the Air unit, ramping up the pressure. As you step off, the pressure releases, creating that springy bounce.”

This style is arriving at select NikeLab retailers today for $225. It can also be purchased online now from nike.com and the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Air VaporMax LTR ($225). Notre Shop

A look at the outsole of the Nike Air VaporMax LTR. Notre Shop

