Nike Is Releasing These ‘Silver Surfer’ Foamposites on March 17

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro "Silver Surfer." Nike

One of Nike’s most groundbreaking basketball designs is getting a chrome carbon fiber makeover next weekend.

The brand’s Air Foamposite Pro model, which was originally issued in 1997, will be released March 17 in a “Silver Surfer” colorway. The look is also being called “Silver Age” and features a metallic Foamposite upper with a carbon fiber-like texture that matches the shoe’s mid-foot support shank.

Black accents fill in the eyelets, tongue and heel, while a smoky translucent rubber outsole finishes off the retro look. From a performance standpoint, the shoes feature responsive Zoom Air cushioning in the forefoot and heel, which means they’ll be able to hold their own on a basketball court.

The Air Foamposite Pro “Silver Surfer” retails for $250 and will launch March 7 at 10 a.m. ET on nike.com. The style will also be available from select Nike Sportswear retailers.

A top-down look at the Nike Air Foamposte Pro “Silver Surfer.” Nike

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Silver Surfer” launches March 17. Nike

The medial section of the Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Silver Surfer.” Nike

The translucent rubber outsole of the Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Silver Surfer.” Nike

