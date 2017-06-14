Nike Could Be Bringing Back One of Its Most Valuable Flyknit Sneakers

The Nike Flyknit Trainer could be returning soon. Flight Club

Is Nike planning to bring back the fan-favorite Flyknit Trainer model? Recent images suggest that the discontinued Flyknit silhouette could be receiving a retro treatment soon.

Ahead of Monday’s Golden State Warriors NBA championship win, Finals MVP Kevin Durant was photographed wearing one of the Flyknit Trainer’s most coveted colorways in white and black. This style debuted in 2012, but the Flyknit Trainer was shelved shortly after, which means it’s unlikely that Durant would have a pair stashed away in such immaculate condition.

🏆 Kevin Durant's Outfit last night • Olive Bomber Jacket (unknown brand) • Amiri Jeans • Nike Flynit Trainer OG A post shared by Swaggyfeed (@swaggyfeed) on Jun 13, 2017 at 5:02pm PDT

But that isn’t the only evidence that hints at a Flyknit Trainer retro. Durant’s Warriors teammate Draymond Green shared a look on Instagram at a celebratory shipment of Nike sneakers, among them two brand new gold-tinged colorways of the Flyknit Trainer. While Green’s pairs may be end up being exclusives, the fact that Nike is producing new styles of the shoe could very well mean that more looks are on the way.

Champ kicks and Larry!!!!! @nikebasketball A post shared by Draymond Green (@money23green) on Jun 13, 2017 at 1:12pm PDT

All this heat from the Nike fam!!!! A post shared by Draymond Green (@money23green) on Jun 13, 2017 at 1:11pm PDT

For those sneakerheads who just can’t wait for a rerelease, the white and black makeup worn by Durant is available now from Flight Club for $700.

Nike Flyknit Trainer “White/Black,” $700; flightclub.com

Want more?

Nike Is Bringing Back This Fan-Favorite Flyknit Shoe on April 7

Test-Driving Nike’s LunarEpic Flyknit 2 Sneakers For Runners

Nike Is Releasing Flyknit Air Max Sneakers in Classic Colorways From the ’90s