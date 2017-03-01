Nike Is Releasing These ‘Goddess’ Sneakers for International Women’s Day

By / 34 mins ago
Nike Flyknit Racer
The Nike Flyknit Racer "Goddess" releases March 8 for International Women's Day.
Nike

International Women’s Day is just around the corner, and Nike has readied a pristine Flyknit Racer colorway for the occasion.

This Flyknit Racer is dubbed “Goddess,” which is a nod to the Greek goddess of victory who inspired the Nike name. The colorway is a crisp all-white look, save for a touch of black at the outsole and reflective details at the heel.

The running sneaker features a Flyknit upper supported by Flywire cables and is cushioned with a lightweight Phylon midsole and responsive Zoom Air in the forefoot.

Despite its ties to International Women’s Day, it appears that this colorway will be released in both men’s and women’s sizing. The “Goddess” Flyknit Racer retails for $150 and will launch March 8 at 10 a.m. ET on nike.com.

Nike Flyknit RacerThe lateral section of the Nike Flyknit Racer “Goddess.” Nike
Nike Flyknit RacerThe medial section of the Nike Flyknit Racer “Goddess.” Nike
Nike Flyknit RacerThe heels of the Nike Flyknit Racer “Goddess.” Nike
Nike Flyknit RacerThe reflective detail of the Nike Flyknit Racer “Goddess.” Nike
Nike Flyknit RacerA detailed look at the knitted upper of the Nike Flyknit Racer “Goddess.” Nike
Nike Flyknit RacerA detailed look at the toe box of the Nike Flyknit Racer “Goddess.” Nike
Nike Flyknit RacerThe outsole of the Nike Flyknit Racer “Goddess.” Nike
Nike Flyknit RacerA top-down look at the Nike Flyknit Racer “Goddess.” Nike

