Nike Is Bringing Back This Fan-Favorite Flyknit Shoe on April 7

By / 18 mins ago
Nike Flyknit Racer
The Nike Flyknit Racer "Multicolor 2.0."
Nike

One of Nike’s most popular Flyknit sneakers is getting the retro treatment this week.

The “Multicolor 2.0” Flyknit Racer is due to return on Friday. Priced at $150, this shoe features a lightweight, breathable upper in an attention-grabbing rainbow pattern. Black and white accents balance the kaleidoscopic colors, while reflective details at the heel improve visibility at night.

Nike Flyknit RacerThe Nike Flyknit Racer “Multicolor 2.0” will be released April 7. Nike

If the shoe looks familiar, that may be because Nike has rereleased it in the past. The “Multicolor” Flyknit Racer debuted in 2013 and quickly developed a cult following. It was relaunched in May 2016, selling out just as quickly as it had before.

Nike Flyknit RacerThe Nike Flyknit Racer retails for $150. Nike

For those who’ve struggled to pick these up during previous drops — or Flyknit fans who want to replace their old pairs  — you’ll have another chance at the “Multicolor 2.0” Flyknit Racer on Friday.

This look will launch via nike.com/snkrs at 10 a.m. ET for $150, and will also be stocked at select Nike retailers.

Nike Flyknit RacerA top-down look at the Nike Flyknit Racer. Nike
Nike Flyknit RacerThe reflective detail on the Nike Flyknit Racer. Nike
Nike Flyknit RacerThe heel of the Nike Flyknit Racer. Nike
Nike Flyknit RacerThe outsole of the Nike Flyknit Racer. Nike

