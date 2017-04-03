Nike Is Bringing Back This Fan-Favorite Flyknit Shoe on April 7

The Nike Flyknit Racer "Multicolor 2.0." Nike

One of Nike’s most popular Flyknit sneakers is getting the retro treatment this week.

The “Multicolor 2.0” Flyknit Racer is due to return on Friday. Priced at $150, this shoe features a lightweight, breathable upper in an attention-grabbing rainbow pattern. Black and white accents balance the kaleidoscopic colors, while reflective details at the heel improve visibility at night.

The Nike Flyknit Racer “Multicolor 2.0” will be released April 7. Nike

If the shoe looks familiar, that may be because Nike has rereleased it in the past. The “Multicolor” Flyknit Racer debuted in 2013 and quickly developed a cult following. It was relaunched in May 2016, selling out just as quickly as it had before.

The Nike Flyknit Racer retails for $150. Nike

For those who’ve struggled to pick these up during previous drops — or Flyknit fans who want to replace their old pairs — you’ll have another chance at the “Multicolor 2.0” Flyknit Racer on Friday.

This look will launch via nike.com/snkrs at 10 a.m. ET for $150, and will also be stocked at select Nike retailers.

A top-down look at the Nike Flyknit Racer. Nike

The reflective detail on the Nike Flyknit Racer. Nike

The heel of the Nike Flyknit Racer. Nike

The outsole of the Nike Flyknit Racer. Nike

Want more?

Test-Driving Nike’s LunarEpic Flyknit 2 Sneakers For Runners

Nike Is Releasing Flyknit Air Max Sneakers in Classic Colorways From the ’90s

Why This ’90s Nike Sneaker Is Going to Have a Huge Year