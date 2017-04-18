Nike’s ‘Macaron’ Sneakers Will Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth

The Nike Flyknit Racer "Macaron Pack." Nike

Nike is getting ready to release four new seasonal styles of its sock-like Flyknit Racer.

Known as the “Macaron Pack,” this group takes inspiration from the sweet French desert. But not only are the soft pastel shades enough to make you work up an appetite, they’re always perfect for springtime wear.

The four-sneaker range includes “Lavender,” “Strawberry,” “Pistachio,” and “Blueberry” looks, each of which feature breathable, lightweight knit uppers and Zoom Air cushioning.

Nike’s Flyknit Racer debuted in 2012 at the London Olympics as a high-performance running shoe. In the years since, it’s caught on as a street style staple thanks to its modern looks and cozy comfort.

This “Macaron Pack” will be released May 19 at 10 a.m. ET on nike.com/snkrs and can also be found from select Nike retailers. Each style retails for $150.

If you can’t wait for this collection, nike.com has select Flyknit Racer styles available now including the popular “Multicolor 2.0,” “Oreo” and “Triple Black” makeups.

Nike Flyknit Racer, $150; nike.com

Nike Flyknit Racer “Strawberry.” Nike

Nike Flyknit Racer “Pistachio.” Nike

Nike Flyknit Racer “Blueberry.” Nike

