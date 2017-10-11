Nike Launches Two-Day Flash Sale With 40-Percent Off

The Air Jordan XXXI "Royal" aka "Flight Guy." Nike

Sneakerheads are always looking for a way to score some heat below retail. With Nike’s two-day flash sale today and tomorrow, it’s the perfect times to get some serious kicks at a super-discounted price. With a 40-percent discount on select products, this sale won’t last long.

With notable Nike silhouettes such as the Hurrache, Roshe Run, and hyped Flyknit Racer, now is the time to get back into the shoe game. Running, athletic and training shoes dominate the discounted lineup, but several Nike basketball silhouettes stand out among the best deals of the batch.

The Air Jordan XXXI and XXXI Low are both selling for only around $100. The Nike Kyrie 3 is also featured in the sale with a new price of $84 to $95 in four different colors and a variety of sizes. An Air Jordan XIII Low is going for only $120, among other great Nike athletic deals.

The bargain also features a number of athletic apparel pieces from Nike and Jordan Brand, including a PSG home jersey and a Tony Romo Cowboys home jersey — both for half off the original retail price.

The sale lasts concludes at 1 a.m. ET on Thursday.

Take advantage of this great deal on Nike and Air Jordan sneakers by shopping the selection.