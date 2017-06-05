Nike Just Released Three More Limited-Edition Sneakers for LGBT Pride Month

If you missed out on Nike’s sold-out Air VaporMax “Be True” sneakers, the brand just delivered three more LGBT Pride-inspired looks that are available now. This drop includes rainbow-accented takes on the Air Zoom Pegasus 34, Classic Cortez and Flyknit Racer.
Runners looking to show their pride can pick up the “Be True” Air Zoom Pegasus 34 running shoe. The latest model in Nike’s long-running Pegasus franchise features pink accents and a multicolored liner and retails for $120.
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 34 “Be True,” $120; nike.com
The collection’s fastest seller is currently the Classic Cortez ($90), which is already out of stock in many sizes. The nylon and suede sneakers feature a white and black upper accented with a rainbow stripe down their tongue.
Nike Classic Cortez “Be True,” $90; nike.com
Rounding out the 2017 Pride collection is the “Be True” Flyknit Racer, which retails for $160 and combines a white and black knitted upper with what Nike calls a first of its kind “eight color HD rainbow Swoosh” at its lateral side. Meanwhile, a pink Swoosh accents the inner medial section, which is colored with a black knit.
Nike Flyknit Racer “Be True,” $160; nike.com
Want more?
7 Best Multicolor Sneakers for Pride Month Out Now
Where to Get the 5 Best Sneakers Released This Week
Some of Adidas’ Most Popular Sneakers Are Getting Multicolor Makeovers for LGBT Pride Month