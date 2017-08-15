Nike Is Dropping New Sock Shoes That Come With a DIY Custom Stencil Kit

Nike Gakou Flyknit stencils Nike

Nike’s summery sock sneaker drops continue this month with a new Flyknit silhouette that can be customized to the owner’s liking.

Known as the Nike Gakou Flyknit, this new model was developed as the brand experimented with applying Flyknit uppers to classic shoes such as the Air Force 1, Air Max 1 and Presto. According to Nike, the Gakou Flyknit originated as a prototype with a socklike knit upper, suede heel and a Free-inspired outsole.

However, according to the brand, there was one small problem: Nike’s Special Projects design team couldn’t decide where to place the Swoosh branding. While the suede heel overlay features Nike’s iconic Futura logo, the rest of the shoe is left blank, allowing consumers the chance to make the look their own.

For the first time, Nike will include a DIY stencil kit in the package, opening up endless possibilities for personalized designs. Or if you’d like, you can simply keep them blank — it’s up to you.

The Nike Gakou Flyknit is set to release in black and white styles on Aug. 24 from nike.com, the Nike+ app, and select Nike retailers. A retail price has not yet been announced.

