How to Buy the Nike Air Presto X From the Charitable Doernbecher Freestyle Collection

10-year-old Sophia Malinoski holding her Nike Air Presto X design. Nike

Sneaker lovers clamor for the annual Nike Doernbecher Freestyle Collection release, which boasts styles designed by patients from the Portland, Ore.-based Doernbecher Children’s Hospital. And for fans of Nike classics, this year’s lineup features three colorways of its Air Presto X.

The three Air Presto X designs, according to Nike, were made using the brand’s new live design and manufacturing process “that allows guests to work collaboratively with Nike on a special product and leave in less than 90 minutes.”

One iteration of the shoe, designed by 13-year-old Ethan Frank, is executed with a university red and black upper, and is completed with a white midsole and a black outsole.

The Nike Air Presto X, designed by 13-year-old Ethan Frank. Nike

For 10-year-old Sophia Malinoski, the Nike Air Presto X is designed with a hyper jade and black upper, finished with a white midsole and black outsole.

And 14-year-old Joe MacDonald’s iteration of the sneaker is built with an upper consisting of Nike’s wolf grey hue paired with black, and like the other two aforementioned models, is completed with a white midsole and a black outsole.

14-year-old Joe MacDonald’s iteration of the Nike Air Presto X. Nike

The three Nike Air Presto X looks from the Doernbecher Freestyle lineup drop Friday on nike.com and retail for $100.

But the sneakers aren’t the only Nike products the trio lent their design inspiration to. Apparel items including jerseys, polo shirts, hoodies and more feature powerful words and imagery from Frank (“Overcome”), Malinoski (the Oregon duck stomping out cancer) and MacDonald (a camouflage print inspired by his time at the Doernbecher Children’s Hospital).

Want more?

Jordy Geller Auctions Shoes For Doernbecher Children’s Hospital

Nike Will Donate All Proceeds From These Sneakers to the Doernbecher Children’s Hospital

Rare Jordan X ‘Grimm’ Sneakers Up For Bid In OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital Auction

Nike Donates Exclusive Jordan 12s To Doernbecher Children’s Hospital Auction