Nike Gives Odell Beckham Jr. the Biggest Sponsorship Deal for a Football Player

Odell Beckham Jr. of the New York Giants. AP Images.

Odell Beckham Jr. is the most boisterous player in professional football. And now, he’s the sport’s star with the most lucrative sponsorship deal.

According to multiple reports, Nike has made Beckham’s wallet a little thicker by out-bidding a deal offered by rival Adidas. The reported money the New York Giants wide receiver will receive annually is upwards of $5 million.

The length of the deal with Nike is reportedly at least five years.

Nike, as first reported by Nick DePaula of Nice Kicks, had 10 days to match Adidas’ offer to Beckham. The terms of the deal, according to DePaula’s report, could be worth more than $29 Million in the five years, with incentives that could reward Beckham with another $1 million for each year to each year. Ultimately, it could reach $48 Million over 8 years.

Beckham has hit the gridiron in the latest and greatest cleats Nike has had to offer throughout his electrifying three-year career. Last season in particular, Beckham turned heads with his custom cleats designed by renowned sneaker artist Kickasso.

The star receiver wrapped the 2016 NFL season with 101 receptions for 1,367 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Giants. Beckham has been selected to the Pro Bowl each of his three NFL seasons and was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2014.