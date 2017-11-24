Nike Has a New CrossFit-Ready Sneaker Coming Soon

Metcon DSX Flyknit 2 Nike

Nike has a new sneaker on the way for CrossFitters.

Arriving at the top of next month is the Metcon DSX Flyknit 2. The shoe, according to Nike, is a lighter look than the original Metcon style, but still offers the stability and performance needed for tough workouts.

The high-intensity training shoe boasts a new high-tenacity yarn from the brand. The upper is executed with the brand’s popular Flyknit technology, and is put together to be durable and grip the foot for lightweight support.

The sole of the Metcon DSX Flyknit 2. Nike

It also features an elastic Flyknit cuff by the ankle that is designed to provide a contained feel. And it’s drop-in midsole is there to give cushioning for high-impact landings during burpees, box jumps and the other workouts you perform in your local gym.

The Nike Metcon DSX 2 Flyknit 2 arrives on Dec. 1 in both men’s and women’s sizing, and will be sold via nike.com andNike Has a New CrossFit-Ready Sneaker Coming Soon at select retail partners.

Want more?

Nike Has Two Metcon Sneakers CrossFitters Are Sure to Love

Alex Anderson Talks Joining Nobull After Nike and the 2017 CrossFit Games

The Real Reason Why CrossFitters Obsess Over Reebok

Reebok Is Using its CrossFit Association to Raise Money for Barbells for Boobs