Nike Made Custom Portugal-Inspired Shoes for Cristiano Ronaldo

In paying homage to one of its elite athletes, Nike has designed a custom pair of boots for famed soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo. The CR7 Mercurial Campeões were created in celebration of Portugal’s 2016 Europe Championship, the country’s first win at the tournament, led by Ronaldo.

With Portugal’s win at EURO 2016, the team qualified to compete at the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia from June 17 to July 2, the 10th iteration of the quadrennial international men’s soccer tournament. All eyes will be on Ronaldo, Portugal’s team captain, as he looks to add another title to his list of awards and championships. And with Nike’s bright red, Portuguese-inspired custom kicks, full attention will also be given to Ronaldo’s footwear.

The boots feature Portugal’s team colors, red and green, and a golden soleplate. Nike further highlights Ronaldo’s nationality with the country’s badge at the center of the heel counter.

While Ronaldo’s popularity could easily cement the shoes as a best-seller, the boots are not available at retail. According to Nike, “they were created specifically for the world’s best player.”

