Nike’s New Cortez Sneaker Is All About Girl Power

The New York version of the Cortez designed by International Girl Crew features a white base with color pops. Courtesy of Nike

In the year of its 45th anniversary, the Nike Cortez sneaker remains an iconic brand staple long after its major pop culture moment 23 years ago in the classic film “Forrest Gump.” This year alone, Nike has celebrated the shoe by throwing a birthday bash in L.A., developing a retro-inspired campaign starring Bella Hadid and releasing various limited-edition versions of the shoe, including its first-ever edition for Latino Heritage Month.

The momentum for the Cortez continues this month as Nike has partnered with the cool-lady clique International Girl Crew on a NIKEiD Cortez Classic inspired by different global cities.

The NikeiD Cortez Classic comes in three new colorways. Courtesy of Nike

The International Girl Crew prides itself on being empowering, creatively driven women who share a passion for culture and the arts. “IGC is about fashion, style and having fun times with my mates all around the world, from Greece to Jamaica, Paris and of course, our three home cities of London, New York and Los Angeles,” said Sharmadean Reid, a founding member of the International Girl Crew. The natural affinity for style that the crew shares made this partnership a seamless opportunity to design the classic NikeiD Cortez.

The shoe is offered in three colorways, pertaining to the cities of London, New York and Los Angeles. L.A.’s sneaker is olive green, while the London style features a red and pink combination.

“The London palette is inspired by the iconic colorway of the Overground, the most air-conditioned line in London,” explained Reid.

New York’s shoe is more minimal than its counterparts, featuring a white base popped with a blue Nike check and yellow midsole. Each style has graphics on the footbed and numbers on the heel.

The special NikeiD Cortez Classic by International Girl Crew will be available on nike.com/nikeid starting Aug. 16.