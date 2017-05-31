The Iconic Nike Sneakers From ‘Forrest Gump’ Will Be Rereleased June 1

"Forrest Gump" YouTube

It would be inaccurate to say that the Nike Cortez is in the midst of a comeback — the classic sneakers never truly left — but on their 45th anniversary, the celebration is in full swing.

A week removed from a ’70s-inspired campaign starring Bella Hadid, the Cortez releases tomorrow in its iconic white, red and blue colorway made famous on the big screen by Tom Hanks in “Forrest Gump.”

Nike Cortez “OG,” $79.99; footlocker.com

Priced at $79.99, the sneakers will be available from select retailers including Foot Locker. They feature a white leather upper accented with a red Swoosh and heel tab, while the EVA midsole is striped with a streak of blue. The look is completed by the Cortez’s signature ripple sole.

Nike Cortez medial Foot Locker

In addition to this “OG” look, the Cortez is also featured in Nike’s 2017 “Be True” collection releasing tomorrow.

