Nike Cancels Raffle for Virgil Abloh’s Off-White Sneakers Due to ‘Overwhelming Demand’

Demand is so high for Virgil Abloh’s Off-White x Nike “The Ten” collection — which includes FN’s 2017 Shoe of the Year — that Nike had to cancel one of its planned raffles for the collaboration.

The sneakers, which are scheduled to see staggered releases in stages throughout November, are being raffled by many retailers in lieu of a traditional first come, first served release procedure.

Nike itself was also advertising a raffle (which the brand calls The Draw) for its drop of the range’s Air Max 90 and Air Presto sneakers, but later announced that The Draw would not proceed as planned.

The Draw for "The Ten" Nike Air Presto and "The Ten" Air Max 90 release at NikeLab 21M takes place tomorrow Thursday, 11.9 at 5pm EST. pic.twitter.com/zlIm5LucJg — Nike NYC (@NikeNYC) November 8, 2017

A day after announcing the release, the official account for Nike NYC sent out a tweet suggesting that there may be a delay. “We’re looking forward to bringing The Ten: Nike Air Presto and The Ten: Nike Air Max 90 to you,” read the tweet. “Stay tuned for more information.”

By the next day, the plug had been pulled on The Draw altogether, with Nike announcing that “technical issues caused by overwhelming demand” caused it to cancel the digital raffle.

Despite the hiccups over the weekend, the brand still has plans to release the shoes via its SNKRS app at a later date. Check back soon for ongoing updates on this launch.

