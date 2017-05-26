Nike’s 2017 ‘Be True’ Collection Will Be Released June 1 for LGBT Pride Month

View Slideshow Nike Be True Pack Nike

On June 1, Nike will release its annual “Be True” collection in celebration of LGBT Pride Month.

The group includes the Air VaporMax, Air Zoom Pegasus 34, Cortez and Flyknit Racer. Each style has been updated with multicolored rainbow details, pink accents and other symbols of pride.

The Air VaporMax is arguably the most eye-catching look of the group. It uses a dark violet Flyknit upper and a first-of-its-kind multicolor Air bag, which uses a new dyeing process to achieve its color-shifting look.

The outsole of the Nike Air VaporMax Be True. Nike

Elsewhere, the Air Zoom Pegasus 34 takes inspiration from unicorns with a platinum upper, pink Flywire and pearlized accents.

As the only retro model in the group, the classic Cortez features a suede upper and a six-color rainbow ribbon at the tongue.

The “Be True” collection’s Flyknit Racer makes use of vacuum-printed sublimation for vivid, high-res colors on what Nike says is the first-ever eight-color rainbow Swoosh.

This collection will be available beginning June 1 from the Nike+ and SNKRS apps, nike.com/nikelab and select Nike retailers.

Nike’s “Be True” campaign debuted in 2012 after a group of employees decided to bring their NIKEiD creations celebrating the LGBT community to a wider audience. According to Nike, it has provided approximately $2.5 million in financial support to LGBT-related causes since the project’s inception.

