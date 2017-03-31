Nike Is Releasing Summer-Ready Signature Shoes for Top NBA Names

Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant, Kyrie Irving and Paul George. AP/REX/Shutterstock

In the NBA, warmer months are a sign that playoff basketball is on its way. As the postseason tip-off approaches on April 15, Nike has readied a “Summer Pack” of signature sneakers for some of its top athletes.

This collection includes light-colored looks of Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant, Paul George, and Kyrie Irving’s signature sneakers; the Kobe A.D. ($160), Zoom KD 9 Elite ($150), PG 1 ($110), and Kyrie 3 ($120), respectively.

According to Nike’s product descriptions, this group of kicks was inspired by the playoff philosophy that “every play matters” and “each moment is under the spotlight, especially in the summer months.”

The Kobe A.D., Zoom KD 9 Elite and PG 1 sneakers each feature off-white bone-colored uppers and gum rubber outsoles. Irving’s Kyrie 3 is somewhat of an outlier, with a white outsole and accents of blue and red.

Conspicuously absent from this collection is LeBron James’ LeBron 14 model. James will undoubtedly be a key player in the NBA Playoffs, while Durant’s outlook is uncertain due to injury and Bryant is retired.

The Nike Basketball “Summer Pack” will be released April 6 at 10 a.m. ET from nike.com/snkrs and can also be found from select retailers.

