Nike Just Signed These 7 NBA Rookies Before the 2017 NBA Draft

Former Washington Huskies guard Markelle Fultz. REX Shutterstock

The 2017 NBA Draft isn’t until tomorrow, so fans don’t know where some of the soon-to-be pro ballers will be playing. But thanks to Nike, we do know what brand seven of them will wear during their rookie season.

The athletic giant announced today it has added seven former college players who will undoubtedly be picked high in the 2017 NBA Draft. The list is highlighted by Markelle Fultz, who is widely regarded as the best player available and will go No. 1 overall to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Fultz, who played college basketball at the University of Washington, hit the court for the Huskies in several Nike and Jordan Brand styles. Some of the looks the 6-foot-4 guard wore include the LeBron 14 ($174.99 via Foot Locker), the LeBron Zoom Soldier 10 ($139.99) and the Air Jordan 12 ($189.99).

Markelle Fultz (C) in the Air Jordan 12. AP Images

Of the seven players added, Nike signed three from the University of Kentucky: guard De’Aaron Fox, guard Malik Monk and center Bam Adebayo.

Nike also grabbed a pair of Duke University standouts in forward Jayson Tatum and center Harry Giles.

Aside from Fultz, the one player Nike added that isn’t the product of Kentucky or Duke is Florida State University forward Jonathan Isaac. While at FSU, Isaac laced up the Nike Kyrie 3 ($119.99 via footlocker.com).

Florida State University forward Jonathan Isaac in the Nike Kyrie 3. REX Shutterstock

Want more?

These 3 College Basketball Stars Heading to the NBA Deserve Big Shoe Deals

Big Baller Brand Is Now Selling Lonzo Ball’s Signature Basketball Collection

The Shoes The Top 2016 NBA Draft Picks Wore In College