Nike Just Released New Minimal Sneakers — and They’re Only $80

One of the most buzzed-about Nike releases in recent weeks was its sold-out $180 Air VaporMax running shoe, but what if we said you could get another one of the Swoosh’s newest offerings for less than $100?

Among Nike’s latest drops is the “Arrowz,” a no-frills minimalist lifestyle sneaker reminiscent of the brand’s popular “Sock Dart” model. Although this shoe doesn’t boast the state-of-the-art technology or futuristic design seen on the Air VaporMax, it’s got a sleek, runnerlike silhouette for less than half of the price.

According to Nike, the “Arrowz” features a stretchy “knit-inspired” upper for a flexible, natural fit. It’s supported by a perforated overlay at the sides, which is the design element many have likened to the “Sock Dart.” Elsewhere, the sneaker is cushioned with a lightweight foam sole and an outsole with flex grooves similar to the brand’s Free technology.

Despite its runnerlike style, “Arrowz” is best suited for casual use and not recommended for serious running.

The “Arrow”z is available now from nike.com and select stockists for $80 in “Black/Dark Gray” and “Wolf Gray” colorways.

