Nike and Apple are Providing Runners With a Stealthy Experience This Winter

The "Midnight Fog" iteration of the Nike Air VaporMax and the Nike x Apple Watch Cellular + GPS. Nike

Winter runners can gear up for a stealthy experience this winter, thanks to Nike and Apple.

Arriving before month’s end from the athletic standout is the “Midnight Fog” iteration of its acclaimed running shoe the Air VaporMax, a look the brand champions as perfect for winter workouts. The sneaker’s dark aesthetic is achieved through several gray tones and an iridescent hits, including the Swoosh branding on its upper.

The Nike Air VaporMax “Midnight Fog” arrives Nov. 24 globally and Nov. 27 in North America. Current colorways of the sneaker can be picked up today via nike.com for $190 in men’s and women’s sizing.

And serious runners can match the sleek and stylish performance shoes with a new colorway of the Nike Apple Watch Cellular + GPS, which features a limited-edition band that is also dressed in gray. The watch boasts functionalities via Nike’s Run Club app, which gives runners info to improve their runs, including community connections, digital coaching, motivation features and more.

It arrives Nov. 14 on nike.com and at select Nike stores with a $399 retail price. Other iterations of the Nike x Apple watch are available now online, ranging in price from $399 to $429.

Want more?

Nike’s First Air VaporMax Moc Sock Shoe Is Coming Soon

Nike Has Plenty of New Air VaporMax Colorways Coming Soon