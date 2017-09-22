Nike’s All-Conditions Sock Shoe Is Available in New ‘Triple Black’ and ‘Obsidian’ Styles

Nike KMTR Komyuter SE "Triple Black" Fidlock strap Nike

Nike’s all-conditions Komyuter (also known as KMTR) sneakers have earned a cultlike following since their May debut, and now the functional kicks are dropping in new limited-edition looks just in time for fall/winter.

The rugged, socklike sneakers just released in limited-edition “Black/Anthracite/Black” (or as many sneakerheads will likely call it, “Triple Black”) and “Obsidian/Anthracite/Anthracite” makeups.

Both of these styles see the former ACG (All Conditions Gear) sneaker adopt a new textile upper that differs in texture from the shoe’s previous four-way stretch mesh construction. Despite this change, the model retains the same water-repellent durability seen on past releases.

The Nike Komyuter forgoes traditional shoelaces for a customizable fit that’s secured by a magnetic Fidlock strap across the top of the foot and an adjustable toggle at the heel.

At the bottom, a lightweight foam midsole adds cushioning, while a rubber outsole inspired by the Nike ACG Tallac Flyknit boot provides grip on wet weather surfaces. Both of these dark colorways also feature reflective details.

These styles are arriving now at select retailers globally including Germany’s The Good Will Out. The store’s e-commerce site has sold out of the “Triple Black” variation, but the “Obsidian/Anthracite” look can be purchased now from the goodwillout.com for 149 euros, which converts to around $178.

