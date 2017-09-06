Nike’s All-Conditions Sock Shoe Is Releasing in New Styles for Fall/Winter ’17

Nike KMTR "Light Bone" Fidlock closure Nike

Nike’s all-weather sock sneaker, the KMTR (also known as the Komyuter), is going strong beyond its spring/summer debut into the fall/winter season with new styles releasing soon.

“Velvet Brown/Trooper” and “Light Bone/Cobblestone” KMTR styles have been added to Nike’s China e-commerce site for a Sept. 14 release date. A global release date for these new colorways has yet to be confirmed.

Nike KMTR “Velvet Brown” ($150) Nike

Although its Nike ACG (All Conditions Gear) branding has been removed, the KMTR is still built to take on whatever comes its way thanks to a four-way stretch water-resistant textile upper. Despite its weatherproofing and durability, the KMTR remains lighter than a traditional boot thanks to its carefully considered materials.

The laceless slip-on design, which was said to be inspired by a paper bag, is fastened with a Fidlock strap that wraps over the foot and a toggle system that tightens at the heel. Additional durability and traction is provided by its outdoor-ready outsole, which is paired with a thin foam midsole for comfort.

The Nike KMTR retails for $150. Select sizes and styles in the NikeLab ACG 07 KMTR iteration can be purchased now from nike.com.

Nike KMTR “Light Bone” ($150) Nike

Nike KMTR “Velvet Brown” lateral Nike

Nike KMTR “Velvet Brown” medial Nike

Nike KMTR “Velvet Brown” heel Nike

Nike KMTR “Velvet Brown” Fidlock closure Nike

Nike KMTR “Velvet Brown” heel detail Nike

Nike KMTR “Velvet Brown” reflective details Nike

Nike KMTR “Velvet Brown” heel reflective details Nike

Nike KMTR “Velvet Brown” top Nike

Nike KMTR “Light Bone” lateral Nike

Nike KMTR “Light Bone” medial Nike

Nike KMTR “Light Bone” heel detail Nike

Nike KMTR “Light Bone” heel reflective details Nike

Nike KMTR “Light Bone” heel Nike

Nike KMTR “Light Bone” top Nike

Want more?

Nike Is Dropping New Styles of These Sold-Out All-Conditions Sneakers on May 25

Nike Is Letting People Make Custom Sneakers in Less Than an Hour

How to Attend Nike’s Exclusive Event With Off-White Designer Virgil Abloh