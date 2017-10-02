Nike’s All-Conditions Air Max Boot Gets Redesigned for Women

Nike Air Max Goadome Women's strap detail Nike

One of Nike’s most resilient winter boots just got a women’s-exclusive makeover.

The Air Max Goadome — formerly the ACG Air Max Goadome — serves as the base for this new women’s boot. The rugged shoe features a full-grain water-resistant leather upper that gains added support from a strap system that wraps across the top of the foot.

Its upper design includes a large debossed Swoosh logo, a ribbed heel, metal eyelets and a pull tab that allows the boots to be easily put on. A thick, platformlike midsole with visible Air Max cushioning adds impact protection to the winter-ready look.

According to Nike, the Air Max Goadome is now available at select North American retailers, however it’s not currently in stock on the brand’s e-commerce site.

Men’s Air Max Goadaome styles can be shopped for $170 each from nike.com now.

