These Original Nike LeBron James Sneakers From 2003 Are Coming Back This Weekend

LeBron James in 2004. Matt York/AP/Rex Shutterstock

One of the Nike LeBron James sneakers that started it all is coming back this weekend.

After the release of the original “First Game” Air Zoom Generation in January and the new “Vachetta Tan” makeup in February, James’ first signature shoes are returning in another sought-after style.

Although the aforementioned “First Game” makeup holds the distinction of being the first style James wore during a Cleveland Cavaliers home game, the white, black and red look dropping Saturday was actually the style worn by the 13-time NBA All-Star wore in his very first professional game against the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 29, 2003.

Nike Air Zoom Generation Nike

It’s worth mentioning that there are a few small color and material differences between this 2017 iteration and its 2003 predecessor, but that shouldn’t be enough to dissuade fans from picking these up.

Since the sneaker’s 2003 debut, this original makeup of the Air Zoom Generation has been tucked away in the Nike archives — until now. The style returns in limited-edition fashion Saturday at select Nike Sportswear retailers for an expected retail price of $175.

Nike Air Zoom Generation lateral Nike

Nike Air Zoom Generation medial Nike

Nike Air Zoom Generation outsole Nike

