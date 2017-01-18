Why People Are Willing to Pay $8,000 for LeBron’s Rookie Sneakers

LeBron James. AP Images

Ahead of the Nike Air Zoom Generation’s official return later this month, 23 pairs of LeBron James’ rookie year sneakers are being auctioned by StockX. The drop is part of its “Cavs Court” SPO package, which includes a Cleveland Cavaliers organization championship ring and pieces of the Quicken Loans Arena hardwood from the team’s historic 2016 championship win.

With roughly 32 hours remaining in the auction as of noon ET, the highest bid for this commemorative package sits at $8,000 and is trailed closely by three bids above $7,000. According to StockX’s official rules, the top 23 bids will win the sneakers and the “Cavs Court” SPO.

A look at the bidding activity for the StockX “Cavs Court” SPO. StockX

In addition to the Air Zoom Generation set, StockX has created a matching “Cavs Court” SPO for the upcoming LeBron 14 “Out of Nowhere,” which James debuted on Christmas Day. As of noon ET, the LeBron 14’s highest bid is $3,800.

The Air Zoom Generation will officially release at select Nike Sportswear retailers on Jan. 25 for $175. Some NBA players have already been spotted wearing the sneakers on court.

The Nike Air Zoom Generation “First Game.” StockX

LeBron James wears the Nike Air Zoom Generation in 2003. AP Images

The StockX Nike Air Zoom Generation “Cavs Court SPO” package. StockX

