NBA Players Are Already Wearing LeBron James’ Old Sneakers

Houston Rockets guard Bobby Brown wears the Nike Air Zoom Generation. Instagram: @geminikeez

LeBron James’ first signature sneaker, the Nike Air Zoom Generation, makes its return later this month, but Houston Rockets guard Bobby Brown isn’t waiting for the official release date to get in on the action.

On Sunday, as the Rockets bested the Brooklyn Nets 137-112, Brown broke out the black colorway of the Air Zoom Generation. Despite playing just three minutes, Brown stole the sneaker show in the LeBron kicks, which were first released in April 2004 during James’ rookie season. The kicks were captured and shared on Instagram by photographer @geminikeez.

Although the Air Zoom Generation will soon be returning to shelves, this specific colorway has not been confirmed, making it likely that Brown’s kicks were from the original release.

The “First Game” Air Zoom Generation ($175) returns on Jan. 25 at select Nike Sportswear retailers including Kith and Undefeated.

On Thursday, James confirmed in an Instagram post that the Air Zoom Generation was coming back. “This shoe changed my life, my family’s life, and we’ve been lucky enough to change the lives of people around us,” he wrote. “This shoe is for EVERY SINGLE person with a dream and a passion.”

The Nike Air Zoom Generation “First Game,” which will be released on Jan. 25. Nike

Want more?

LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Other Nike Ballers Wore Special Sneakers on MLK Day

Buyer Beware: Counterfeit Nike LeBron 14 Sneakers Are Already on the Market

LeBron 14 ‘Out of Nowhere’ Launches With ‘Cavs Court SPO’ Rare Merch on StockX