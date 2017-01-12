Nike Is Bringing Back LeBron James’ First Signature Sneaker — Here’s a First Look

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James goes in for a layup past Boston Celtics' Paul Pierce. AP Images

A piece of basketball history will be returning to store shelves in 2017 as Nike Sportswear issues the first retro of LeBron James’ introductory signature shoe, the Air Zoom Generation.

Leaked images circulating on Instagram show that Nike will bring back the “First Game” colorway of the LeBron signature sneaker. The white, red and navy colorway was worn by James on Nov. 5, 2003 — a date that is embroidered on the sneaker’s liner — during his first regular season NBA home game as the Cleveland Cavaliers hosted the Denver Nuggets.

2017. NIKE AIR ZOOM GENERATION (LEBRON 1) “1ST GAME” RETRO. I SEE YOU NIKE‼️ Via LickMySoles 👀👀👀👀👀🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 A photo posted by zSneakerHeadz (@zsneakerheadz) on Jan 12, 2017 at 9:06am PST

In addition to the “First Game” colorway, there’s been talk on social media that Nike will release a second Air Zoom Generation colorway this year. There is no confirmed release date for either pair.

James himself has been hinting at retro reissues of his signature sneaker line since 2013. In 2015, he wore a number of older signature sneakers including the LeBron 3 and LeBron 3 Low, captioning various social media posts with the hashtag “#RetrosMaybeYesMaybeNo.”

… Another One #KickGameCray #RallyTogether #RetrosMaybeYesMaybeNo #RWTW🏅 #StriveForGreatness🚀 A photo posted by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Oct 15, 2016 at 3:24pm PDT

👑👀👀😲😲👑 #TBA #StriveForGreatness #RetrosMaybeYesMaybeNo #WhoKnows #KickGameCray #RWTW A photo posted by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Sep 26, 2016 at 2:08pm PDT

