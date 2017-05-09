This Classic Nike Sneaker From the ’90s Is Making a Comeback With Premium Materials

The Nike Air Zoom Flight 95 in "Pearl Pink." Nike

What’s old is new again, thanks to two upcoming models inspired by a classic Nike basketball sneaker.

The Nike Air Zoom Flight 95 is set to return later this month in three premium styles, including “Pearl Pink,” “Mushroom” and “Black/Sail” looks.

The Nike Air Zoom Flight 95 in “Mushroom.” Nike

Priced at $160 each, these premium Air Zoom Flight 95 styles feature leather uppers with perforated overlays and translucent outsoles.

While the materials may be new, the sneaker’s definitive “bug eyes” design on the Zoom Air midsole remains true to the original.

The Air Zoom Flight 95 is notable for being one of the first sneakers to utilize Nike’s responsive Zoom Air cushioning in the ’90s. On the court, the sneaker was popularized by former NBA star and current Milwaukee Bucks head coach Jason Kidd.

All three retro Air Zoom Flight 95 looks will be released on May 31.

The Nike Air Zoom Flight 95 in “Black/Sail.” Nike

But before the premium retro drop, the Air Zoom Flight 95 will inspire a brand-new silhouette known as the Zoom Bonafide.

Featuring a Flyknit upper with a heel zip closure atop the Air Zoom Flight 95’s signature midsole, the Zoom Bonafide will be offered in “Multicolor,” “Cool Gray” and “Black/White” styles.

The Zoom Bonafide debuted as an exclusive part of February’s “5 Decades of Basketball” collection, but this is the first time the sneaker will be available to the public.

It launches Thursday from nike.com/snkrs, with a retail price of $150.

Nike Flight Bonafide “Multicolor.” Nike

Nike Zoom Bonafide “Multicolor,” $150; nike.com

Nike Flight Bonafide “Cool Gray.” Nike

Nike Zoom Bonafide “Cool Gray,” $150; nike.com

Nike Flight Bonafide “Black/White.” Nike

Nike Zoom Bonafide “Black/White,” $150; nike.com

Want more?

Why This ’90s Nike Sneaker Is Going to Have a Huge Year

Supreme Is Releasing Its Latest Nikes on April 27, but They Won’t Be Easy to Get

Supreme and Comme des Garçons Are Releasing Limited-Edition Nikes