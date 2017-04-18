Nike Is Releasing New Limited-Edition Air VaporMax Styles on April 27

NikeLab Air VaporMax in white/blue. Nike

New men’s and women’s Air VaporMax styles are dropping next week, but they won’t last long.

Nike’s NikeLab division — which is home to some of the brand’s rarest and most premium kicks — is set to release two neutral-colored looks of the first-of-its-kind runner.

NikeLab Air VaporMax in white/gray. Nike

Included in this drop is a white/gray look and a women’s-exclusive white/blue. Each shoe is constructed with breathable Flyknit uppers — perfect for spring/summer wear — and supported with Nike’s Flywire tech, which connects to the laces for a secure fit.

The real star of the Air VaporMax is its fully visible Air cushioning, which removes the superfluous foams and rubbers found in traditional midsoles for a groundbreaking look and feel. According to Nike, the result is the brand’s lightest and most flexible Air Max sneaker to date.

The outsole of the NikeLab Air VaporMax in white/blue. Nike

The Air VaporMax debuted on March 26, to mark Nike’s annual Air Max Day holiday. The sneakers have sold out quickly in each colorway, despite numerous restocks, but more styles are set to release soon.

Due to their NikeLab distinction, the white/gray and white/blue pairs pictured here will be more limited than many of the styles released thus far. They’ll be available from nike.com/nikelab and select NikeLab retailers for $190 each on April 27.

The outsole of the NikeLab Air VaporMax in white/gray. Nike

