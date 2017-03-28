Here’s What Nike Has Planned for the Future of the Air VaporMax

The Nike VaporMax in its debut "Pure Platinum" colorway. Instagram: @kacieee22

Nike capped off its monthlong celebration of everything Air Max-related Sunday by launching its most radical runner yet, the Air VaporMax. They were released in two “Pure Platinum” colorways —one of which included “University Red” accents as a nod to the original Air Max 1 — and a third NikeLab-exclusive all-black colorway.

All three of the debut VaporMax styles have sold out at retailers far and wide, but there’s a silver lining: this is only the beginning of what Nike has planned for the progressive silhouette.

Official nike.com images have surfaced of two upcoming looks in “Pale Gray” and “Dark Gray,” each of which are expected to be released soon.

The “Dark Gray” Nike Air VaporMax is expected to release soon. Nike

The Nike Air VaporMax in an unreleased “Pale Gray” colorway. Nike

But that’s not all. In addition to these upcoming gray styles, images have surfaced on Instagram of possible future releases including a purple-based colorway and what appears to be a red version. Lastly, an interesting hybrid sneaker is making the rounds which features a VaporMax sole on a new upper.

An unreleased purple colorway of the Nike Air VaporMax. Instagram

An unreleased Nike VaporMax hybrid. Instagram

While it’s too early to confirm a release for some of these looks, the “Pale Gray” and “Dark Gray” VaporMaxes pictured below are expected to release soon.

The Nike Air VaporMax in “Pale Gray.” Nike

The Nike Air VaporMax in “Dark Gray.” Nike

