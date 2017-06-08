One of the Rarest Nike Air VaporMax Styles Is Rereleasing for Men and Women

Nike Air VaporMax "Black/Anthracite" Nike

If you missed out on NikeLab’s limited-edition “Triple Black” Air VaporMax drop on Air Max Day (March 26), you’ll soon have a chance to get them again sans the scarce availability.

The stealthy sneaker has been repurposed for men and women as a “Black/Anthracite” general release colorway, but it’s essentially the same look seen on March’s limited release.

Nike Air VaporMax “Black/Anthracite” lateral Nike

While the two looks may appear identical from afar, there are a few small differences between this release and the NikeLab version. The upcoming general release release uses a translucent VaporMax Air bag instead of the NikeLab style’s solid black, and the “Anthracite” gray Flyknit seen on the new iteration is darker than its predecessor — resulting in an even stealthier “Triple Black” look.

Nike Air VaporMax “Black/Anthracite” ($190) Nike

The Air VamporMax sneakers feature a supportive yet breathable Flyknit upper, with the standout feature being its first-of-a-kind Air cushioning. The setup eliminates the foam found in traditional midsoles for what Nike touts as its lightest, most flexible Air Max setup yet.

Set to drop June 22 at 10 a.m. ET from nike.com/snkrs, this style retails for $190 and will be available in both men’s and women’s sizing. Although it won’t be quite as limited as its NikeLab predecessor, don’t expect this style to stick around for long — all of Nike’s Air VaporMax drops have sold out quickly thus far.

Nike Air VaporMax “Black/Anthracite” medial Nike

Nike Air VaporMax “Black/Anthracite” aerial

Nike Air VaporMax “Black/Anthracite” heel Nike

Nike Air VaporMax “Black/Anthracite” outsole Nike

Nike Air VaporMax “Black/Anthracite” reflective details Nike

Want more?

These Nikes Are the Next Best Thing to the Air VaporMax

Here’s Why the Air VaporMax Is Important to Nike

What It Felt Like to ‘Run on Air’ In Nike’s Air VaporMax Sneaker