Nike Has Plenty of New Air VaporMax Colorways Coming Soon

A Nike Air VaporMax arriving Nov. 2, 2017. Nike

If you’re a fan of the Nike Air VaporMax and want to add some new colorways to your collection, you’re in luck. There are plenty of new iterations of the shoe coming soon from the Swoosh.

The brand unveiled five new colors of the acclaimed shoe that will arrive from Nov. 2 to Nov. 11. The shoes will all be available on nike.com, via the SNKRS app and at select brand retail partners.

Arriving on Nov. 2 is a predominantly black iteration of the shoe, with copper colored Swoosh branding and multicolor threads providing hits of color throughout the Flyknit upper.

Also coming out on Nov. 2 are two “Ice Flash” colorways of the running sneaker. The two looks feature cool blue tones on the Flyknit upper paired with gray. One iteration features a darker gray hue on the upper with navy Swoosh branding, and the other features a light gray tone paired with a darker gray Swoosh logo.

An “Ice Flash” colorway of the Nike Air VaporMax Nike

Another Nike Air VaporMax “Ice Flash” colorway. Nike

And on Nov. 11, fans of the original Air Max 95 colorways have something to look forward to. Two Air VaporMax looks will arrive in stores that were executed in the same colorways as the “Neon” and “Grape” iterations of the classic shoe, which released 22 years ago.

The Nike Air VaporMax retails for $190.

The Nike Air VaporMax inspired by the “Neon” Air Max 95 colorway. Nike

The “Grape” Air Max 95-inspired colorway of the Nike Air VaporMax. Nike

