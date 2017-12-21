Nike’s First-of-Its-Kind Air VaporMax Sneaker Is Getting a Bootlike Makeover in 2018

Nike Air VaporMax Utility reflective details. Nike

Nike’s Air VaporMax sneaker continues to evolve, with a bootlike makeover scheduled to arrive in 2018.

Known as the Air VaporMax Flyknit Utility, this new model keeps the sneaker’s original VaporMax sole intact but revamps the entire upper with tech overlays and a new lacing system. The Flyknit base is still there, too, but it’s been given a heavy-duty update that appears to be considerably more substantial than its predecessor.

Set to arrive in a “Triple Black” look, the Air VaporMax Flyknit Utility includes toggle lacing and a midcut socklike ankle collar. Reflective details ensure it stands out at night, while an accompanying VaporMax tote makes it easy to throw these in your bag and hit the door.

Nike Air VaporMax Utility Nike

Since its spring debut, the Air VaporMax has gone on to become one of 2017’s biggest sneaker stories. The first-of-its-kind runner, which uses a sole composed entirely of Nike’s Air technology, has been used in high-profile collaborations with the likes of Virgil Abloh’s Off-White and Comme des Garçons. It was also featured in Nike’s annual LGBT Pride “Be True” collection and has already been released in a handful of variations, including laceless versions.

“Without any midsole or sockliner, you get to feel the Air in a whole new way,” Zachary Elder, cushioning innovation designer at Nike, said of the shoe’s groundbreaking technology. “As you step down, each lug gets pushed into the Air unit, ramping up the pressure. As you step off, the pressure releases, creating that springy bounce.”

A release date for the Air VaporMax Flyknit Utility is not yet available, but the sneaker is expected to arrive in early 2018.

Nike Air VaporMax Utility heel. Nike

Nike Air VaporMax Utility top view. Nike

Nike Air VaporMax Utility medial side. Nike

Nike Air VaporMax Utility outsole. Nike

Want more?

Nike Gives the Air VaporMax a Limited-Edition Premium-Leather Makeover

This Unreleased Nike Sneaker Combines Two of the Brand’s Most Popular Air Max Shoes

Virgil Abloh Is Releasing More Off-White x Nike Shoes in 2018