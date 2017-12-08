Nike’s Air VaporMax Sock Shoe Is Available Now

The tongue detail of the Nike Air VaporMax laceless sneaker. Nike

One of Nike’s most talked-about 2017 sneakers is available now in a new laceless variation reminiscent of February’s Comme des Garçons collaboration.

With nostalgic “no strings attached” branding reminiscent of Nike’s ‘90s ads, the Air VaporMax leaves its shoelaces behind for two new styles in “Night” and “Pure Platinum.”

Despite the lack of laces, the rest of the Air VaporMax remains largely unchanged here, with a breathable Flyknit upper and cushioning provided by the brand’s first-of-its-kind VaporMax midsole.

Rather than use the foams found in a traditional sneaker midsole, the VaporMax is cushioned solely with the brand’s Air cushioning, which has been a hallmark of Nike’s running shoes since 1987. The end result brings the wearer’s foot closer to the Air technology than ever before.

An ad for the Nike Air VaporMax laceless sneaker. Nike

“Without any midsole or sockliner, you get to feel the Air in a whole new way,” said Zachary Elder, cushioning innovation designer at Nike. “As you step down, each lug gets pushed into the Air unit, ramping up the pressure. As you step off, the pressure releases, creating that springy bounce.”

Find out what it’s like to run in the Air VaporMax here.

Both laceless Air VaporMax styles pictured here are available now from select retailers, the Nike SNKRS app, and nike.com for $200.

Nike Air VaporMax laceless “Night.” Nike

Detail on the laceless Nike Air VaporMax. Nike

