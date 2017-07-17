The Nike Air VaporMax Is Going Laceless

A laceless multicolor version of the Nike Air VaporMax. Instagram: @sneakerprophet_

Nike’s latest innovation of Air Max technology, the Air VaporMax, is set to receive a laceless makeover in the near future.

Images shared by Instagram user @sneakerprophet_ provide an early look at a “Multicolor” style of the Air VaporMax that’s more socklike than ever before. Its Flyknit upper forgoes traditional laces for a Swoosh-adorned strap across the top of the foot.

Aside from the revamped closure system, all of the Air VaporMax hallmarks are here. There’s a lightweight Flyknit upper in an elusive color pattern, a full-length foamless VaporMax midsole and a translucent outsole — the same fan-favorite look without the need for laces.

Reportedly known as the Air VaporMax Strap, this model does not yet have a confirmed release date.

#vapormax#igsneakers#instakicks#igsneakercommunity #kicks #kicksology#kickstagram #sneaker #soletoday #sneakerlab#sneakerhead #sneakernews #sneakerfiles#solecollector#solepeek#nicekicks A post shared by @sneakerprophet_ on Jul 17, 2017 at 1:23am PDT

