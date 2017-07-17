The Nike Air VaporMax Is Going Laceless

Nike’s latest innovation of Air Max technology, the Air VaporMax, is set to receive a laceless makeover in the near future.
Images shared by Instagram user @sneakerprophet_ provide an early look at a “Multicolor” style of the Air VaporMax that’s more socklike than ever before. Its Flyknit upper forgoes traditional laces for a Swoosh-adorned strap across the top of the foot.
Aside from the revamped closure system, all of the Air VaporMax hallmarks are here. There’s a lightweight Flyknit upper in an elusive color pattern, a full-length foamless VaporMax midsole and a translucent outsole — the same fan-favorite look without the need for laces.
Reportedly known as the Air VaporMax Strap, this model does not yet have a confirmed release date.
Want more?
One of the Rarest Nike Air VaporMax Styles Is Rereleasing for Men and Women
Nike’s 2017 ‘Be True’ Collection Will Be Released June 1 for LGBT Pride Month
7 Best Multicolor Sneakers for Pride Month Out Now
What It Felt Like to ‘Run on Air’ In Nike’s Air VaporMax Sneaker