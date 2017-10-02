The Nike Air VaporMax Is Getting a Hot-Pink Makeover

Nike Air VaporMax pink Instagram: @sneakerprophet_

Aside from the occasional colorful collaboration or special-edition release, Nike’s Air VaporMax styles have been largely limited to neutral looks, but that could be changing soon.

A new Air VaporMax style recently surfaced on Instagram in a vibrant tonal pink execution. The shoe’s entire Flyknit upper and foamless Air Max sole are coated in a hot-pink hue that makes these a contender for the most eye-catching VaporMax yet.

Although there’s currently no release date for this particular pair, it’s possible that it could be released to coincide with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which Nike often issues special-edition styles in honor of.

Other colorful Air VaporMax makeups include Clot’s intricately detailed bright red collaboration, June’s “Be True” LGBTQ Pride makeup and select NIKEiD options. The Air VaporMax debuted in March to commemorate Nike’s yearly Air Max Day celebration.

Readers can shop current Air VaporMax styles now from $190 at nike.com and in select Nike Running stores.

