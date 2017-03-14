What It Felt Like to ‘Run on Air’ In Nike’s Air VaporMax Sneaker

Nike is inviting consumers to “run on air.” The athletic giant invited editors to preview the newest edition of the Air VaporMax sneakers by hosting a panel and a run Monday night at Nike’s Fitness Studio in New York City.

First, Kathy Gomez (VP of Nike innovation) and Andres Harlow (VP and creative director of Nike running footwear) discussed the creation process and history of the shoe. A few highlights include the following:

Nike panel for the Air VaporMax launch. Courtesy of Nike.

The shoe is the lightest and most flexible Air Max The shoe is the lightest Nike Air cushioning created to date The shoe combines a full-length Nike Air unit and a Nike Flyknit upper The cushioning underfoot was designed to “flex along with a runner’s stride”

After learning the story behind the shoes on our feet, about 20 runners hit the New York City streets for a run led by Nike coach Joe Holder.

The group run to test the Nike Air VaporMax. Courtesy of Nike.

We ran from the studio to the West Side Highway, and the lightweight nature of the shoe was definitely evident from the start. As we continued, it was interesting to feel the Max Air unit flex to the bottom of your foot and flow with your stride. According to the brand, “the Air VaporMax is the first shoe that does not utilize foam and rubber to separate the Airbag unit and the foot for support and traction purposes.”

Nike Air VaporMax event at the Fitness Studio on Grand St. in New York City. Courtesy of Nike.

The Nike Air Max first debuted in 1987.