Nike Is Rereleasing This Crazy Sock Shoe

A retro-inspired ad for the Nike Air Sock Racer Ultra Flyknit. Nike

“Weird. In a good way.”

That’s how Nike describes its upcoming Air Sock Racer Ultra Flyknit, a modernized take on the brand’s Air Sock Racer marathon shoe from 1986.

The Nike Air Sock Racer Ultra Flyknit is an updated take on the Nike Air Sock Racer marathon show, which debuted in 1986. Nike

The original Air Sock Racer was designed by Bruce Kilgore — the same designer who also brought us shoes such as the Air Force 1 and Air Jordan 2 — and was a precursor to many of Nike’s current technologies.

According to Nike, the Air Sock Racer’s four-way stretch mesh upper foreshadowed its staple Flyknit knitting tech, while its versatile last helped pave the way for the Swoosh’s natural motion Free midsole.

More than three decades after the original, Nike has reimagined the groundbreaking shoe in the form of the Air Sock Racer Ultra Flyknit. Its new knitted upper allows the shoe to be more breathable and supportive than before and also allows for a wider range of color possibilities. Elsewhere, updates include a dual-density foam midsole and a Free-inspired outsole.

The Air Sock Racer Ultra Flyknit is set to debut in two colorways (yellow/black and a women’s exclusive white/black) and will be available beginning April 27 for a retail price of $130 from nike.com/snkrs and select retailers.

Air Sock Racer Ultra Flyknit “Yellow Strike,” $130; nike.com

Air Sock Racer Ultra Flyknit Women’s white/black, $130; nike.com

The Nike Air Sock Racer Ultra Flyknit in white/black. Nike

The Nike Air Sock Racer Ultra Flyknit will be available April 27. Nike

The Nike Air Sock Racer Ultra Flyknit features a laceless design. Nike

The heel of the Nike Air Sock Racer Ultra Flyknit in yellow/black. Nike

The heel of the Nike Air Sock Racer Ultra Flyknit in white/black. Nike

A top down look at there Nike Air Sock Racer Ultra Flyknit in yellow/black. Nike

A top down look at there Nike Air Sock Racer Ultra Flyknit in white/black. Nike

