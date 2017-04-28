Nike Gets Nostalgic With Dennis Rodman’s Signature Shoes From the ’90s

Former Chicago Bulls forward Dennis Rodman. A. Keiser/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Nike’s serving up a heavy helping of nostalgia for sneakerheads with fond memories of ’90s basketball.

Today, the brand launched the first-ever reissue of former Chicago Bulls standout Dennis Rodman’s signature sneaker, the Air Shake NDestrukt.

The Nike Air Shake NDestrukt in white/red.

The retro sneaker, which originally released in 1996, is just as colorful and unique as Rodman himself. Its upper is adorned with an oversized Swoosh on a ribbed panel that covers the top of the wearer’s foot, while an ahead-of-its-time asymmetrical lacing system and velcro strap provide a secure fit. Elsewhere, the heel features an embroidered logo inspired by Rodman’s nickname, “The Worm.”

The medial side of the Nike Air Shake NDestrukt in white/red.

The Air Shake NDestrukt was worn by Rodman during the Bulls’ milestone ’95-96 season, in which the team finished with a 72-10 win-loss record. Alongside fellow Hall of Famers such as Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, Rodman wore the signature sneakers in white/red and black colorways en route to the team’s 1996 championship win.

Dennis Rodman wears the Nike Shake NDestrukt while sitting courtside with his Chicago Bulls teammates. Bill Chan/AP/REX/Shutterstock

In 2012, Nike dropped the Air Max Shake Evolve — a sneaker inspired by the Air Shake NDestrukt — but this is the first time that the original model has been rereleased.

20 years after its debut, the Air Shake NDestrukt is finally back in the same styles made famous by Rodman. Both the white/red and black makeups are available now from nike.com and select Nike Sportswear retailers for $140 apiece.

The Nike Air Shake NDestrukt in black.

The medial side of the Nike Air Shake NDestrukt in black.

The heel of the Nike Air Shake NDestrukt in black.

A top-down look at the Nike Air Shake NDestrukt in black.

The heel of the Nike Air Shake NDestrukt in white/red.

A top-down look at the Nike Air Shake NDestrukt in white/red.

