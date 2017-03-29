These New Nikes Look Like the Acronym x Air Presto — But Cost Less Than Half the Price

The Nike Air Presto Mid Utility in "Black/Vintage Green/Flat Silver." Sneakersnstuff

One of 2016’s most popular sneaker looks is back — almost.

Nike recently dropped the Air Presto Mid Utility in three colorways, including a “Black/Vintage Green/Flat Silver” look reminiscent of last year’s collaboration with Berlin-based technical apparel brand Acronym.

Despite the lack of Acronym branding, this is as close as you’ll come to the coveted collab at this point without paying resell. The Air Presto Mid Utility features the same mid-top cut and breathable materials as the Acronym version, and it’s equipped with a similar zipper at the side.

It even comes in a colorway reminiscent of the palette used by Acronym co-founder Errolson Hugh. However, this new model lacks the extra toggles and straps found on the collaboration.

The Nike Air Presto Mid Utility features a mid-top silhouette with a zipper for easy entry. Sneakersnstuff

The most notable difference between the two sneakers is their price. The olive Acronym x Air Presto Mid resells for as much as $1,000 at consignment store Stadium Goods. On the other hand, the Air Presto Mid Utility can be had for less than $150.

This colorway is available now from select retailers including Sneakersnstuff, while an obsidian style will release on nike.com/snkrs tomorrow.

Nike Air Presto Mid Utility “Black/Vintage Green/Flat Silver,” $139; sneakersnstuff.com

The Nike Air Presto Mid Utility has drawn comparisons to 2016’s popular Acronym collaboration. Sneakersnstuff

