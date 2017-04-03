Why This ’90s Nike Sneaker Is Going to Have a Huge Year

The Nike Air More Uptempo in a white/black/red colorway. Nike

One of Nike’s most beloved basketball silhouettes is poised to become one of 2017’s most-talked-about sneakers — more than 20 years after its debut.

The Nike Air More Uptempo was made famous by former NBA standout Scottie Pippen. The Hall of Fame baller made a name for himself with the Chicago Bulls from 1987 through 1998 and later played for the Houston Rockets and Portland Trail Blazers. As Michael Jordan’s right-hand man on the court, Pippen was a force to be reckoned with throughout the ’90s — and so were his sneakers.

For 2017, Nike has done the Air More Uptempo in a string of original and new colorways that are sure to satisfy nostalgic fans and newcomers alike. Returning this year is the timeless black-and-white makeup, along with the fan-favorite “Hoops Pack” red/black/white colorway, which is expected to release in men’s sizing soon.

The Nike Air More Uptempo in a red/black/white colorway, which will be released for men soon. Nike

But these looks are only the tip of the iceberg, as the unofficial Pippen signature sneakers are also dropping in fresh styles, including a white/blue/orange look reminiscent of the New York Knicks’ colors. There’s also a Bulls-inspired white/black/red colorway on the horizon.

The Nike Air More Uptempo in a white/blue/orange colorway reminiscent of the New York Knicks’ colors. Eastbay

In addition to these inline looks, it’s been confirmed that streetwear brand Supreme will collaborate with Nike for three limited-edition colorways of the ’90s hoops shoe. That collection is expected to include metallic gold, red/white, and black makeups, and could be released in the coming weeks.

While you wait for more pairs to drop, kid’s sizes of the Air More Uptempo are available now from nike.com in red/black/white, black/pink and black/white for $130 a pair.

The Nike Air More Uptempo in its original black/white style. Nike

The Nike Air More Uptempo in a kid’s-exclusive black/pink style. Nike

The Nike Air More Uptempo in an all-black colorway. Nike

