Nike Is Releasing This Classic ’90s Sneaker for Women Only

Nike Air More Uptempo "Barley Green" ($160) Nike

Nike’s popular retro Air More Uptempo sneakers, originally made famous in the ’90s by former NBA great Scottie Pippen, are experiencing a revival at the moment, thanks to a spring/summer ’17 collaboration with Supreme and an ongoing wave of new lifestyle colorways. Set to join the new looks soon is a style that not all sneakerheads will be able to get their hands on — or more accurately, their feet into.

The first-ever women’s-exclusive Air More Uptempo drops this month in a soft mint green and white combination that Nike has dubbed “Barley Green.” This makeup sees the former hoops kicks take on a pastel shade with contrasting “AIR” letters in white, which extend to the midsole and outsole.

Despite the women’s-only distinction and the new colors, this “Barley Green” Air More Uptempo retains all of the hallmarks you’d expect to find on the classic sneaker, including its elastic straps and bootlike lace setup. The shoe is cushioned with visible Air units that extend through nearly the full length of the midsole.

This look will arrive Oct. 12 from select Nike Sportswear retailers and online from the Nike+ SNKRS app and nike.com.

Nike Air More Uptempo (Women’s) “Barley Green,” $160; nike.com

Nike Air More Uptempo “Barley Green” (women’s) sole Nike

Nike Air More Uptempo “Barley Green” (women’s) detail Nike

Nike Air More Uptempo “Barley Green” Nike

Nike Air More Uptempo “Barley Green” (women’s) lateral Nike

Nike Air More Uptempo “Barley Green” (women’s) medial Nike

Nike Air More Uptempo “Barley Green” (women’s) heel Nike

Want more?

Nike’s Limited-Edition Shoes for New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Come Out Tomorrow

How to Buy the Off-White x Air Jordan 1 ‘The Ten’ Shoes Right Now

Supreme’s New Limited-Edition Nikes Are Rereleasing — Here’s How to Get Them