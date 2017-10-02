This Classic Nike Sneaker Is Ready for Fall With a New Premium Style Dropping This Month

Nike Air More Uptempo Premium "Wheat" ("Flax") outsole Feature

2017 has been a banner year of Nike’s retro Air More Uptempo. The sneakers, which were made famous in the mid-’90s by former NBA great Scottie Pippen, have released in more styles than in any year since their 1996 debut, and the momentum doesn’t appear to be slowing down for fall/winter.

This season, the performance hoops sneaker-turned-street-style favorite undergoes a “Flax” makeover — better known as “Wheat” to many fans. The tan-tinged look has become a staple of Nike Sportswear’s fall releases, covering many of the brand’s classic models, but it’s never appeared on the Air More Uptempo until now.

The premium style features a tonal wheat-colored upper with a nubuck base and smooth leather accents. A white midsole with visible Air cushioning adds contrast, while a gum rubber outsole finishes off the fall-friendly makeup. As always, the shoe’s signature oversized “AIR” branding accents both the lateral and medial panels.

Other noteworthy Air More Uptempo releases this year include Supreme’s spring/summer three-sneaker collaboration, the first-ever women’s-exclusive style and the long-awaited return of a Chicago Bulls-inspired colorway.

The Air More Uptempo Premium “Wheat” is scheduled to arrive in stores on Oct. 14, just in time to start breaking them in for fall. It will be available from select Nike Sportswear retailers including Feature.

While you wait, shop current Air More Uptempo styles now from nike.com for $130 to $160.

Nike Air More Uptempo Premium “Wheat” (“Flax”) tongue detail Feature

Nike Air More Uptempo Premium “Wheat” (“Flax”) midsole Feature

Nike Air More Uptempo Premium “Wheat” (“Flax”) upper detail Feature

